I’m happy that Laycon won, time will tell if we will be friends again – Erica

Former big brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, has said that she is very happy for BBNaija winner, Laycon.

In an interview this morning with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Erica revealed that Laycon wanted the win, so she is happy for him.

Toke asked how she felt the moment Laycon was declared winner and she said; “I am very very happy for Laycon because he wanted this, I wish him the best.” she said.

Asked if they can be friends again, Erica said; “I just move to people according to their energy, so time will tell”