‘I’m Grateful’ – BBNaija’s Ozo Celebrates His N2.5M Win

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, better known as Ozo, has expressed gratitude for having won 2.5 million naira during his stay in the house.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reality TV star writes:

“2.5 million naira Lord I’m grateful”

Ozo has also congratulated the winner of the Lockdown season, Laycon. His subsequent post reads:

“Congratulations bro @itslaycon”

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘I Never Had Feelings For Ozo’ – Dorathy (Video)

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Nengi has opened up on her relationship with Ozo outside the house. In her first interview with Ebuka, she says there is a small possibility for them to date each other.

She also blamed her outburst over Ozo at the final Saturday night party of the show on alcohol.

See Ozo’s Instagram story below: