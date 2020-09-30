‘I’m Ending 2020 With My Second Book’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she will be ending the year 2020 with her second book. Although the title is yet to be disclosed, the media personality promised a fan who tweeted at her thus:

“@tokstarr on one of your live vlogs during the lockdown, I asked if the second book was gon come out soon and you said yeah, it’s going through the editing phase No pressure but I just wanna know if we getting it next year No pressure though”

Toke’s reply reads:

“Pushing for this year, ending the year with it I promise”

Toke Makinwa recently had an interview with Erica Nlewedim on her Late Morning Show on radio.

See Toke Makinwa’s reply below: