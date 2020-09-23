I’m constantly waking up to threats — BBN’s ex-housemate Wathoni

Ex-BBNaija lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyansi has revealed that she constantly wakes up to threats.

Taking to her social media page, she claimed that she receives threats on a daily basis but she is unbothered because God is not man.

She tweeted,

Constantly waking up to threats….

Thank God say God no be man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.

Have a blessed Wednesday Wathonians ❤️.

It’s midweek alreadyyyyyyyy 🥰🙏🏾. — Wathoni | #BBNaija💧 (@wathonianyansi) September 23, 2020

The mother of one also shared screenshots of some of the threats on her Instagram story, adding that she wouldn’t be able to post the rest.

From the pictures, one of the threats was from a Kiddrica stan while the other one was from Nengi’s fan.

See the pictures below,

Wathoni’s fans have taken to the comment section to show her love and support, reassuring her of God’s protection.