‘I’m A Pop Star, Not A Blogger’ – Singer Omah Lay

Fast-rising Afro-pop artist, Omah Lay, has replied a fan that he is a pop star and not a blogger. The ‘Lo Lo’ crooner chose to engage his fans on Twitter and replied to a question that reads thus:

“@Omah_Lay is one artist I rate. Your music is like a daily dosage to me. Kindly describe your genre of music please, will you??”

Omah Lay’s reply reads:

“Thanks my G. I just turn on the mic and sing… I’m a pop star not a blogger”

The rising star, who has described his sound as Afro Fusion, has also celebrated the fact that his EP, ‘Get Layd’, has garnered over 120,000,000 streams on all platforms.

See his Twitter post below: