“I’m a big fan, this guy sweet die” – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince (video)

Winner of BBNaija season 4, Mercy Eke has gushed over Prince, a former housemate of the ongoing season 5 in a new video.

Following his eviction from the ongoing BBNaija season 5, Prince has paid Mercy Eke – winner of BBNaija pepper them edition a visit.

Mercy Eke who shared clips from Prince’s visit gushed over his handsomeness via her insta story section.

In the post, she indicated that Prince paid her a visit. She also went ahead to reveal that she’s a big fan of his.

“Mercy Lambor..!”, Prince hailed amidst smiles as they goofed around taking pictures and recording videos.