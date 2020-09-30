Ike just wants to stay around Mercy until she fades, she has the qualities of a girlfriend not wife – Lady claims

Mercy Eke and Ike Onyeama’s love story is something like a fairytale as they found each other in the BBNaija house and have kept going for more than a year now.

Their relationship has always been in the news because most fans feel there is no real love between them and there’s been suggestions that they are just trying to keep up appearances.

Mercy clocked 27 yesterday and her lover celebrated her with sweet words on social media. However, a lady has opined that Ike is just hanging around Mercy till she fades away.

According to the Instagram user with the handle, @queensfreakysturves, Mercy does not possess the qualities of a wife and thus, Ike would not be interested in tying the knot with her.

Her comment reads ;

Ike propose? Dude wants to stay around until babe fades… He knows what he wants in a wife and mercy isn’t that… She has the qualities of a gf not wife. 😏😏😏😏😏