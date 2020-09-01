IGP Adamu Pledges Neutrality, Professionalism In Edo, Ondo Guber Elections

Ahead of the forthcoming Governorship polls in Ondo and Edo States, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has stated that the police force will maintain neutrality during the elections.

The police chief reiterated his men’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order in the forthcoming polls in the two states.

The IG made this known during a meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was to brainstorm on measures to ensure the conduct of a hitch-free election, stated that the police would deploy all resources to ensure a level-playing field for all parties.

Adamu expressed that to prevent the break down of law and order, police had deployed intelligence resources to generate threat analysis, which would be used to protect the electoral process in both states.

He also acknowledged the contributions of CSOs in the electioneering process.