‘If You’re Insulting Your Parents Because Of Ferrari, Then They Deserve It’ – Singer Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has slammed those attacking their parents for not being able to buy them something as expensive as a Ferrari.

Information Nigeria recalls Femi Otedola caused a social media frenzy after he purchased three Ferraris for his three daughters.

Seun took a swipe at those mocking their parents over the expensive car gifts billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola bought for his children.

The singer wrote;

“If you are insulting your parents because of Ferrari then they deserve it, they raised you wrong , so wrong!! Insult them more jare”

