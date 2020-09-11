If you want to be fine like me, you will go broke, I change my hair everyday. I spend up to N5million on my jewelry – Bobrisky tells Nigerian Ladies

Social media sensation and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye A.K.A Bobrisky, has opened up on why he’s always looking glammed!
The male-barbie took to his social media page to boast that he’s finer than 90% of Nigerian girls and he backed his claim with a viable reason.
In his words ;
I fine pass 90 percent girls for Nigeria, nor be for mouth.
When you see me in a party or anywhere, ask me how i manage to look this pretty, i will tell you.
I will tell you the cream i am using.. but if you want to be fine like Bobrisky, your account will be red.. I call make-up artists everyday.. I change my hair everyday. I spend up to 5 Million naira on my jewelry.
See video below ;
Bobrisky throw shades at ladies, says she his finer than 90% of them. pic.twitter.com/1Y36nQwwzy
— Livenaijablog (@livenaijablog) September 11, 2020