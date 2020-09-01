“If You Understand Why Pizza Is Made Round, Packed In Square Box, Then You Understand Women: Buari

Ghanaian actress and musician, Nadia Buari, has given her personal opinion, in a rather comical manner, on how women are wired.

She took to her official Instagram page to share a short video in which she can be seen lip-syncing to a male voice speaking at a gathering of people.

The voice says:

“If you can understand why pizza is round and eaten in a square box, then my friend, you understand women.”

She also captions the video thus:

“If u understand why pizza is made round, packed in a square box, and eaten in a triangle, then u understand women. Lmao. Are we really that complicated?”

See the video below: