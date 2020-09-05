If you must show your pregnancy , don’t reveal your bare belly — Journalist Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist and activist, Kemi Olunloyo has advised pregnant women to stop flaunting their bare belly online.

The 56-year-old social media personality stated that pregnancy shoots were not obtainable when she was pregnant for her own children. She revealed that pregnancy shoots have been linked with spiritual tragedies and deaths and should be avoided.

In a post on her Instagram she wrote; ” Pregnancy shoots did not exist when I was pregnant with my children. Today they’ve been linked with many spiritual tragedies, death of the child, the mom or both. If you must show your pregnancy, pls have clothes on. Its MY OPINION AND MINE ONLY”