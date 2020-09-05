‘If You Must Show Your Pregnancy, Don’t Go Nude’ – Kemi Olunloyo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Kemi Olunloyo
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to advise women not to go unclad for their maternity photoshoots.

According to Olunloyo, people should have the decency to cover their bodies while celebrating their pregnancies because the world has changed.

In her words;

“Pregnancy shoots did not exist when I was pregnant with my children. Today they’ve been linked with many spiritual tragedies, death of the child, the mom or both. If you must show your pregnancy, pls have clothes on. It’s MY OPINION AND MINE ONLY😠😠😠 #kemitalksfamily”

See her post below:

