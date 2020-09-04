“If you love me, pray for me because I might sleep and never wake up” – Cubana Chief Priest scares fans in new video

Celebrity barman and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana ChiefPriest has left fans feeling worried with a recent cryptic video he shared online.

The king of nightlife sent jitters down the spines of many when he called on people who love him to pray for him.

Cubana, speaking in an Instagram Live, sounded unsettled and made it known that a lot of people are gunning for his downfall.

He called on fans and well wishers to remember him in their prayers as he is scared that he may sleep and never wake up or leave his home and never return.

This is coming hours after media reports circulated of him leaving Cubana Group over a scuffle with his boss, Obi Cubana.