If you have to force any relationship, then it’s not worth it — Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to her social media page to dish out some words of advice to her teeming fans.

The thespian opined that relationships should not be forced because it if has to go through that route, then it is not worth it.

Her tweet reads:

If you have to force any “ship” then its not worth it.

Trust me.

Find the strength to walk away from any situation that brings down your self worth….

That is if you have self worth in the first place..Woman walkingWoman walking

If you know, you know