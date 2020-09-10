“If you don’t like David, go offline tomorrow. Or just go visit Goliath – Peruzzi has advised Davido’s haters to stay away from social media

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi has penned down an advice to those who are hating on his boss, Davido.

His boss, Davido, is set to return to social media after months of silence, with a hit song titled “Femme”. Davido disclosed this in a new video shared by self styled celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Reacting to the development, Peruzzi has advised Davido’s haters to stay away from social media if they don’t like Davido.

In his words;

“If you don’t like David, go offline tomorrow. Or just go visit Goliath… or some other dead guy 💀”.