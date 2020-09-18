If you are insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti,the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti, has said parents whose children are insulting them online because they didn’t buy them luxury cars like Femi Otedola did for his daughters deserve every bit of the insult.

The musician said kids who can insult their parents because of Ferraris were not raised right.

He wrote: “If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, then they deserve it, they raised you wrong, so wrong!! Insult them more jare.”

This is coming following reactions of some people insulting their parents after DJ Cuppy and her sisters, Temi and Tolani Otedola all showed off their Ferarri cars.