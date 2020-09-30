“If you are going for BBNaija, don’t let Bobrisky support you because he is full of bad luck” – Lady says (video)

A Nigerian lady identified as Esther Sky has advised fans who are hoping to become the next housemates of Big Brother Naija reality show, to stay away from Bobrisky.

According to Esther Sky, Bobrisky is bad luck, and every housemate he supports either ends up getting evicted or disqualified without a penny.

“If you are going for Big Brother next year, write an open letter to Bobrisky and ask him not to support you because he is full of badluck.

Anybody he supports doesn’t win. It’s either they get disqualified or evicted. They don’t even smell the money or finals”, she said.