“If you are broke, don’t make empty promises” – Bobrisky drags car dealer, Chidi over N2million promise to her (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has slammed car dealer, Chidi over his N2million promise to Erica.

Talent manager, Mike had called out Chidi for going back on his words after promising to give Erica N2million and a car.

Reacting to this, Chidi blasted Erica and her management, calling them hungry bastards and insulting them for trying to bring down his reputation.

Bobrisky, who has always been a fan of Erica has jumped on the case, blasting Chidi over audio promise.

In his words;

“Listen to me. If you are broke, don’t make empty promises. The truth is you can’t come out and promise Erica money and after three weeks you haven’t sent Erica the money. Stop clouts chasing”.