If We Truly Deregulated, Then Fuel Prices Should Have Dropped – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his disappointment with the sudden increment of the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian government.

Recall that some days ago, the former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) labeled the recent hike in petrol as a wrongly timed move.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Increased Petrol Price Cheapest In West Africa, Angry Reactions Unnecessary – Lai Mohammed

Recall that the Nigerian government through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had announced a new ex-depot price of N151.56 for petrol.

In a new reaction, the former Vice President queried the reason fr the hike in price of petrol if indeed the oil sector has been deregulated.

See his sector below: