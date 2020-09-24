‘If Someone Promises You Money, You Have No Entitlement To It’ – Shade Ladipo

Nigerian Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken to her Instagram page to caution people to stop being entitled to another person’s money.

The media personality’s post is in response to the drama which ensued between the management of BBNaija housemate, Erica and car dealer, Chidi Mike.

Information Nigeria recalls the car dealer blasted Erica and her management after he was called out for not fulfilling his pledge.

Reacting to the online drama, Ladipo wrote;

“If someone promises you money o gift and renagades…. Please understand it’s just a promise.

You have no right to the money, you have no entitlement to the money. The money isn’t yours.

The money still belongs to the owner. Let’s stop being beggars here. Work for your mulla.

Tell Erica to sell more shirts”

See her full post below: