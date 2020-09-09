‘If Nengi Wanted kidd, I Don’t Think Erica Would Have Stood A Chance’ – BBNaija’s Lucy

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy has shed more light on the triangle between Nengi, Kiddwaya and Erica.

Speaking in an interview, Lucy revealed she might have fueled the rift between Erica and Nengi.

In her words;

I threw a little bit of charcoal into the fire when i told Erica that i find Nengi and Kidd more interesting to watch than her and Kiddwaya.

Have you seen Nengi and Kidd play, it’s more fun to watch… you guys (Erica and Kidd) are boring, if i was a viewer i will rather want to watch Kidd and Nengi.

When she was asked if she thought Nengi was a threat to Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship, Lucy replied;

“I don’t think Nengi was a threat because she wasn’t interested in Kidd but if she wanted him, Erica wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

Watch the video below: