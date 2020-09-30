If married men stay faithful to their wives, 95% of female students will die of hunger – Lady says

A Nigerian lady has shared her thoughts on how married men choosing to stay faithful to their wives will have negative effect on a lot of women, especially students.

According to @rutie_xx, if married men do not cheat, many female students will feel the pain as they’re their source of income.

She said specifically that 95 percent of female students will die of hunger, should men decide to stay faithful.

“If married men choose to become faithful to their wives. To be very honest, 95% of female student will die of hunger!!” she wrote.

