If Laycon comes out of the competition & doesn’t thank me, it wouldn’t make me hate him – Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said she doesn’t go out of her way to flaunt her big bum. She told Saturday Beats, “People who think I flaunt my sexual appeal for popularity are very wrong. I cannot hide my bum. It is big and everybody can see it. Even the blind can feel it. Why would anyone think I’m flaunting it for attention?”

Blessing also noted that she was supporting Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon, because of his talent. She said, “I support him because he is talented and intelligent. And I feel he has a lot in him to give out. It is not about physical appearance because there were lots of beautiful ladies and handsome men in the house (and there still are). Also, he has a special kind of grace that attracts people to him.”

The ‘Omo Emi’ actress also maintained that she wouldn’t feel bad if upon leaving the house, Laycon did not appreciate her support for him. She said, “Even without him winning, his family members, including his daughter and mum, are already calling to thank me for the little I’m doing. I don’t do these things for acknowledgement. My reward is not with any human being but God, so I don’t know why people think I am doing this for clout. I did not beg anybody for money. I am only doing what I feel is right. My kind of person helps everyone I can, whether I know them or not. A lot of people have even been insulting me that Igbo people are in the house and I’m supporting a Yoruba person. But, I do what my spirit tells me. If he comes out of the competition and doesn’t thank me, it wouldn’t make me hate him or not support him in future.”

The entrepreneur also maintained that her businesses were doing well. She added, “All my businesses are booming by the grace of God and I thank God for that. Right now, I am facing my businesses because that is what pays my bills aside from acting. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down a lot of things. But hopefully, in the next two months, I should release a movie.”

Recounting her experience in Asaba (Delta State), where she recently went to shoot a movie, she said, “I had a beautiful experience in Asaba. I met a whole new set of people and they were very accommodating. I had a lot of fun there.”

On why she started her career in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry despite being of Igbo origin, Blessing said, “I was born and brought up in Lagos. I also speak Yoruba fluently, so it was quite easy for me to get into the Yoruba movie industry. I never faced any discrimination in the Yoruba movie industry. I was received with open hands right from the onset. However, I am now doing both English and Yoruba movies.”