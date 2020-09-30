“If I quit music & start working in my father’s company, I will become a billionaire in dollars” – Davido reveals

Davido has revealed that if he quits music to work in his father’s company he would be richer than he is presently.

The singer who made this revelation in an interview with Ebuka on Bounce Radio, further revealed that all his brothers are richer than him.

According to him if he resumes work in his father’s company he would be a billionaire in dollars.

The “fem” crooner stated that he is into music because of his passion for the craft and not for the gains.

In his words,

“If I go work for pupsy office I’ll be a billionaire in dollar, I’m doing this because I love the craft”.

