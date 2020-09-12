‘I’d Support My Son If He Decides To Marry A Cute Man’ – Princess Shyngle

Gambian- born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has said that she would fully support her son if he decides to go into a same-sex marriage.

The actress, who opened up about being sexually attracted to more than one gender, made this known via her Instagram page.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Princess Shyngle asked her social media followers a question which reads;

“If your son is gay and decides to marry a man, what would be your reaction?”

The actress then answered the question, saying that she would give her son her blessings because his happiness is all that matters.

Read Also: Nigerian pornstar, Kingtblakhoc reportedly arrested for using Ifa worshippers’ item to shoot a porn movie

See her full post below: