‘I’d Rather Carry Plastic Bag With £5k In It Than £5k LV Bag With £100 ’ – Anthony Joshua

Two-time unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has said that he would rather carry a plastic bag with £5k in it than a £5k Louis Vuitton bag with £100 in it.

The British professional boxer took to his Snapchat account to share his thoughts on building generational wealth.

Joshua wrote;

“I would rather carry a plastic bag with £5000 pounds innit than £5000 pound Louis Vultton bag with £ 100 pounds innit.

The goal is to win not for us to look like we are winning.

we are either planning for Saturday night or planning for the next gent.”

