Ice Prince Signs New Record Deal With American Company, 300 Entertainment

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has just signed a new recording deal with American record label, 300 Entertainment. This is the same label under which artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Thug and Gunna big up are signed.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the award-winning musician shared photos of himself at the recording company with the caption:

“IT’S GO TIME @300ent @kevinlileskwl @rickiedavies @kobele16 @iamsirnigel @dapperdamm”

His post was seen by Chocolate City, his former record label, and they congratulated him in the comments section thus:

“Massive Move! Congratulations Family!”

Ice Prince has a new single with Tekno titled ‘Make Up Your Mind’.

