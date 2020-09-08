I won’t let pain turn my heart ugly — Reality Tv Star Tacha

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide has disclosed why she has refused to turn her back on people, despite the constant ‘hate’ and criticisms she faces.

The reality star took to her Twitter account to share her inner feelings with her fans about the reason she chose to be cool despite being in pain.

According to Tacha, she decided not to allow her pain affect her actions and make her heart “bitter”. Rather, she has chosen to show people how beautiful it can be to survive pain.

“I won’t let pain turn my heart ugly. I will show you that surviving can be beautiful”, she wrote.