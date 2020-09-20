‘I wish I have true friends’ – Regina Daniel laments

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has poured our her mind about friendships.

The mother of one took to her Snapchat to lament saying she wishes she has friends who can be there for her anytime she needs them as she does for them.

According to her, only your family can be there for you when you need them.

“I wish I have friends that can be there anytime I need them like I do for them….only your family can!!!!” she wrote.

It could be recalled that Regina allegedly had a fight with one of her closest friends sometime last year, for moving to her husband.