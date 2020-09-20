”I Wish I Have Friends That Can Be There For Me Anytime” – Regina Daniels Laments

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels poured out her feelings in an emotional post she shared on her social media page.

The first time mum lamented about not having true friends.

Daniels, who is married to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, wished she had friends who would come through for her just like she does for them.

In her words;

“I wish i have friends that can be there anytime i need them like i do for them.

Only you family can!!”

See her full post below: