“I wish I could exist and have children without periods – Ifu Ennada laments

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada has lamented profusely about her monthly period.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, her period is f*cking her up mentally, physically and emotionally, as she changes her menstrual pads 3 times in 5 hours.

She went further to say that she wishes she could exist and have children without these periods. Ifu who revealed that she is angry, also said it’s harder to be a woman than it is to be a man.

“I wish I could exist and have children without these periods. It’s so much harder to be a woman than it is to be a man” she wrote.

Read the full post below;