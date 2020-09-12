I will win obviously, but before I go into politics, the system must change – Davido talks politics (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has said he knows he’ll win if he contests for a political post but has said he’ll only go into politics when the system has changed.

He made this known in a recent interview with The Beat FM.

Fans began anticipating Davido would pick up political career someday after his involvement with his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke’s campaign was running for office.

In a recent interview with the Beat FM, Davido was optimistic that when he stands for election at any level, he will win, however, he does not want to be taken to court to prove how he won fairly when he wins.

The superstar said he is not going to venture into politics until the whole system is changed.

When asked, “are you sure you’re not going to be into Politics later?”

He replied… “To me ehn, before i go into politics, they have to change the whole system. I’m not going to hustle and win the election, be sitting in my office then they will now take me to court and later tell me i did not win. I know if i go into Politics, I will win, it’s obvious”