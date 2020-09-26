‘I Will Run Away Eventually’, Singer Brymo Speaks On Lack Of Support For Artists

Nigerian singer, Olawale Olofooro, popularly known as Brymo, has lamented on the lack of support given to local artists. The musician is of the view that Nigerians are promoting brain-drain in the music industry by waiting for the West to accept an artist before showing support to the artist.

He also adds that he will eventually flee the country. Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, he writes:

“That’s a problem if you ask me… that until a Nigerian artiste get support from and gain fame in the west we are not usually not so rated back home… we’re promoting brain-drain, even I will run away eventually.”

