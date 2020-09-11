I will pick a N150,000 job in Abuja over an N800,000 job in Lagos – Nigerian Lady says

Information Nigeria
A Nigerian lady, identified as Joy Micah, has revealed that when choosing a state for a job, her peace of mind is highly important.

According to the Video Editor, she would pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos. According to her, with 4 months salary she will buy a land along airport road Abuja, then next 6 months salary will be to build the house.

“800k for a job in Lagos, 150k for a job in Abuja? I will pick Abuja, even if it means going to Apo or Asokoro everyday from Gwagwalada, my peace of mind is highly important.” she wrote on Twitter.

