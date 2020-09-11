I will make mistakes, stop calling me your role model – Toke Makinwa says as she reveals the pressure on her

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has asked parents to stop putting pressure on her by telling her their daughters look up to her.

She has also asked people to stop making her their role models.

She explained that the pressure placed on her to be a role model “has to stop”

She further advised parents to raise their kids to see themselves as a work in progress.

She wrote: “Guys I gotta get this off my chest, pls stop calling me your role model, I am no ones role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress.”

She added: “If a part of my life inspires you, by all means use it as a guideline to be better, pls I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect, I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on.

“I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, I am figuring me out too. Pls be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly and witty self too much to submit to your standard.

“To summarize all I’ve said, I will still fuck up plenty, I will make not so smart decisions, I’m willing to live and learn and not put up a font of perfection. Stop with the pressure, I won’t live up to your expectations and I’m at peace on my pace.”