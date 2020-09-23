‘I Will Beat You If I See You Anywhere In Nigeria’ – Car Dealer Warns Bobrisky

Car dealer, Chidi Mike has threatened to beat up controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky if they ever meet anywhere in Nigeria.

It all began after Bobrisky called out the businessman over his ‘audio’ promise to disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica.

The crossdresser dragged the businessman by the neck for making false promises to Erica and for raining insults on her.

Taking to Instagram, Chidi shared a screenshot of the crossdresser’s post with the words;

“I have the best auto dealership, it’s better am a Yahoo Boy than to be fucked 10times on the ass, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Baltimore and that’s probably what you wish for right now. Congrats on men fucking your ass. Mwhile, if I see you anywhere in Nigeria, I will beat you Man2Man #Queenboy @bobrisky222”

Bobrisky clapped back at the car dealer as he shared a photo of himself with a caption which reads;

“Lmao cms abi na cmd if they born you well yeah ! On ur comment section. I noticed you off it because you know how people will drag ur family . You said you will beat me when you are in Nigeria. Do u know how many mopol I move with ? Don’t forget am the celebrity here o! If I give area boys 1million to buy smoke, they will beat you for me till am satisfied!!!! Not to talk of my Mopol. Are u mad ni ? Nobody know ur papa now. Bro’s commot here jare … you are an ant crawling to no destination. Is been a while I fought on social media, so am so enjoying dis. Don’t forget I won’t tagged too get more followers. So keep tagging me. I promise u I will hit 3.2million ASAP”

Read Also: Bobrisky Defends Erica’s Management; Blasts CMC Motors CEO Over Alleged Audio Promises

See the post below: