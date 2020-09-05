‘I Was So Broke, I Could Only Live In A Shelter’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed some important details from her life while in New York.

The award-winning Afro-pop artist was treated to a surprise party for her album launch organized by singer, Lami Phillips and former beauty queen cum fashion entrepreneur, Elizabeth Elohor.

At the party, some notable Mavin crew members such as Don Jazzy and DJ Big N were present. Tiwa Savage eventually speaks and says that:

“I think I was 22 and we were in New York. I was living in Bed-Stuy, kind of like a shelter. A lot of people don’t know this. I was in a shelter for women that had drug abuse problems.”

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Unveils Official Cover Art For Upcoming Album

I just graduated from school. You know as an international student you can’t work. So, I couldn’t work. I was doing the side thing in Bed-Stuy which is like the hood in Brooklyn.”

Tiwa Savage also mentioned that her friend, Elizabeth Elohor, helped her by ordering food for her when she was hungry but broke and could only afford to order appetizers.

See the full video here.