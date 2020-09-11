I was raped by a male actor on my first movie location 8 years ago – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, recently took to social media via his verified Instagram page to share a painful experience from many years ago.

The actor disclosed that he was molested by another male actor while on his first movie set in Lagos in 2012.

Explaining further, Maduagwu said homosexuality is more rampant than we think in the Nigerian film industry and that it is not hard to see a producer, director or big actor molesting another upcoming star especially if he is handsome.

The film star then proceeded to advise upcoming stars to be careful of their food and drinks when they are on location or they might regret it.

Excerpts from his post reads:

“Honestly, anytime I remember how I was molested and raped by a male actor on my first movie location in Lagos, I cry bitterly. Homosexuality is gradually swallowing Nollywood, it’s hard to see a producer, director or big actor that is not molesting another male actor especially if you are cute and good looking, my advice to young and upcoming male actors is this, be mindful of location food and drinks, your butt might pay heavily for it at night in your hotel room.”

