I want to be with him for the rest of my life – Mother who is dating her 19-year-old son speaks (Video)

A mother who is dating her 19-year-old son, Carlos has spoken up about the backlashes she has been facing after making her situation public.

She said at first, when she noticed she was in love with her son, she called him on a particular day and expressed her feelings for him.

“I’m sorry I don’t know how you’re gonna react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son and I’m in love”, she told her son.

Her son, in his response said;

“I was scared to tell you but I am too”.

She said they have both accepted the fact that they can’t do without each other because they are in love, and she doesn’t feel weird about it because he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.