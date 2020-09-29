“I want it, I got it” – Mercy Eke Spoils Herself With A Rangerover Velar On Her Birthday (Photos)

Reality TV star and Winner of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Mercy Eke has spoilt her self with a new rangerover Velar on her birthday.

Sharing photos of herself posing beside her new ride, the curvy video vixen revealed how she desired to own a range Rover velar. She said she wanted it so badly, so she couldn’t think of a better way to spoil herself on her birthday.

In her words;

“I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

Couldnt think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME from me to me…Range Rover velar!!!!!!”