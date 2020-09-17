“I stopped Nigeria for a whole day” – DJ Cuppy brags after showing off new Ferarri

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy says she stopped Nigeria for a whole day after sharing photos in her new Ferarri.

The billionaire daughter, yesterday, announced that her father, Femi Otedola took his daughters shopping and purchased new Ferrari Portofinos with customized plate numbers for each of them.

Celebrities including Davido, Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye prayed to be able to shower their kids with luxury gifts in the future.

Reacting to this, DJ Cuppy took to twitter to brag about stopping Nigeria for the whole day.

“I stopped Nigeria for the day. I’m done now, everyone can carry on. Goodnight!”, she wrote.