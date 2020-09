I still can’t believe I won – Laycon grants first interview since winning BBNaija Season 5 (video)

BBNaija season 5 winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has said he is still in shock after winning the show last Sunday.

The winner broke his silence in his first interview with Ebuka.

According to him, he did not go for the reality show to win. He went for fame because of his music career and he his still in shock, finding it hard to believe that he won the show.

When asked if he felt intimidated by the housemates, the graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos said he questioned himself several times that what was he doing in the house. Laycon added that it took time for the housemates to connect and be friends with him.

Watch his interview below;