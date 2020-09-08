I shall not die but live – Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo reacts to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo

Cynthia Morgan’s former Manager, Joy Tongo has reacted to the singer attaching “RIP” to her photo which she shared on her Instastory.

Joy Tongo who reshared same photo on her Instagram page, whipped up some bible verses in response to Cynthia Morgan’s ‘RIP’ post.

The artiste manager wrote;

Great things are spoken about me. I have the LIFE of GOD in me.Psalms: 118:17 “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD. “, Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper me and not to harm me, plans to give me hope and a future. Isaiah 54:17 “No weapon formed against me shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against me in judgment I shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the LORD.” AMEN