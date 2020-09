Noble Igwe has come out to share his thoughts on support and entitlement.

The style influencer in his post shared that people who supported Laycon should not feel entitled and realize that he cannot properly appreciate all of them the way they would love.

According to Noble Igwe, he can’t give them a lifetime of thank you’s and also reach out to all of them so it is important for them to acknowledge whatever appreciation they get and not get their feelings hurt.