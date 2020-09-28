‘I Pray That People Will Not Think Laycon Owes Them Something’ – Noble Igwe

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe, has taken to his Twitter page to give his opinion on the winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon.

The media entrepreneur and fashion blogger is of the view that Laycon will not necessarily repay everyone who supported and voted for him. He also hopes that people will be okay with the fact and not expect an entire life of servitude or gratitude from the reality TV star.

His tweet reads:

“I also pray that people that pushed for Laycon will be okay with the initial ‘Thank Yous’ and not think he owes them a lifetime supply of ‘Head bowing when shaking their hands.’ He can’t possibly reach out to all and I pray nobody’s feelings get hurt.”

