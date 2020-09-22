“I now have perfect hips, ‘azz’, boobs, waist” – BBNaija’s Khloe brags after plastic surgery (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has bragged about her latest achievements in a new video after undergoing a successful plastic surgery.

The model is now excited with the results she got and is ‘legit’ embracing her new body after going under the knife.

The reality TV star who recently confirmed she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her body, was filmed in a new video bragging about finally getting the “perfect body shape’ while flaunting her assets.

In the video, she bragged about having a perfect collar bone, boobs, waist, hips, ‘azz’ and a chubby face.