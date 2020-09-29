“I no even know where BBNaija house dey” – Peruzzi debunks rumours that he slapped Rema

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has reacted ro allegations that he slapped Dumebi crooner, Rema at the Big Brother Naija final show on Sunday.

Recall that Rema went on a Twitter rant yesterday saying it is inappropriate to tag him proud or rude simply because he doesn’t smile when in a room with others.

“When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes.”

His words were immediately linked to an alleged bruohaha which social media users claim he had with members of DMW Records owned by Davido.

He’s said to have been slapped after he walked into a room without showing respect to the DMW crew.

Peruzzi was immediately highlighted as the person who slapped him. This is due to an incident in 2019 in which he slapped a social media influencer, Pamilerin Omo Iya Ologi.