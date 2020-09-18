“I no dey help before una say na clout” – Davido refuses to help airport official who lost his job after collecting $100 from him

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido has disclosed why he won’t help the airport official who begged him for help after losing his job.

Recall, an airport official recently went viral after Davido gifted him $100 bill at the airport. Sadly, the airport official was allegedly fired for violating the ethics of the profession.

In a new video, the airport staff was seen, pleading with OBO to help him secure his job.

Airport authorities allegedly fired the staff for “begging a passenger for money” which is strictly forbidden.

Reacting to this, Davido said he is not ready to help anyone because some Nigerians will tag him a “clout chaser”.