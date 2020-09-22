“I no dey enjoy my money, I no dey do again”- Man cries and rolls on the road after stepping out of his exotic car (Video)

A video is circulating online showing the moment a Nigerian man was seen rolling on the ground and crying out as he expressed regret over his inability to enjoy his money.

According to reports, the unidentified man stepped out of his expensive car and started wailing that he is not enjoying his money and does not want to do it again.

The man was shirtless, crying uncontrollable on the ground in the full glare of the public but when concerned onlookers asked him what was wrong, he refused to explain.